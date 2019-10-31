Three senior Delhi Police officials transferred

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Three senior Delhi Police officers, including two IPS officers, were transferred on Thursday, as ordered by the Delhi High Court, during the “pendency of the judicial enquiry” into the clashes between lawyers and police at the Tis Hazari court, an official statement said.

IPS officer Sanjay Singh, who was Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order (North), has been made the Special Commissioner of Police, Licensing and Transport, a Delhi Home Department statement said.

Special Commissioner of Police, Crime and Economic Offences Wing, Satish Golchha will hold additional charge as Special Commissioner, Law and Order, North, it added.

IPS officer Dinesh Kumar Gupta, who was Deputy Commissioner of Police, Railways, will swap places with Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, North District, Harender Singh, a DANIPS officer.

“The above transfers are to take effect during the pendency of the judicial enquiry,” the statement said.

–IANS

