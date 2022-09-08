INDIA

Three sentenced to life for burning alive Malegaon Additional Collector

NewsWire
0
0

Additional Sessions Judge, Malegaon (Maharashtra), on Thursday sentenced Rajendra alias Raju Devidas Shirsath, Macchindra Piraji Suradkar alias Kachru and Ajay Magan Sonawane to life imprisonment for the murder of Yashwant Sonawane, then Additional Collector, Malegaon.

The CBI had registered a case on April 8, 2011 on the request of the Maharashtra government and further notification from the government of India and took over the investigation of the case, earlier registered at the Manmad police station, District Nashik in Maharashtra, against the 12 accused.

It was alleged that Popat Dattu Shinde was running a dhaba at Jondhalwadi Shivalaya, Taluka Nandgaon, District Nashik, on the Manmad-Nandgaon Road. The dhaba served as the focal point for pilferage, storage and illegal sale of petroleum products where the oil tankers clandestinely offloaded petroleum products, which were stored in cans and were later sold.

These products were meant for the Public Distribution System.

Sonawane was on his way to Nandgaon via Manmad along with his Steno-cum-PA and driver. In Jondhalwadi area, Sonawane detected the clandestine pilferage and storage of petroleum products at the dhaba by Shinde and others. Sonawane called the supply inspector to prepare a panchnama. In the meantime, the accused arrived at the spot and formed a group along with the other co-accused.

The accused ruthlessly thrashed Sonawane with iron rods and thereafter burnt him alive by pouring kerosene on his body and setting him afire.

Sonawane died on the spot. Shinde had also suffered burn injuries while setting Sonawane on fire and died later.

After the investigation, a chargesheet was filed in 2011. One of the accused was a juvenile and his case was filed separately before the Juvenile Justice Board, Nashik.

The trial court found the three accused guilty and convicted them.

20220908-202802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Assam has no claim over any land: Himanta Biswa Sarma

    Early leads indicate AAP heads for landslide maiden win in Punjab...

    Will former diplomat Venu Rajamony go the Tharoor way?

    SAFF U-17 C’ship: India look to begin campaign on positive note...