Additional Sessions Judge, Malegaon (Maharashtra), on Thursday sentenced Rajendra alias Raju Devidas Shirsath, Macchindra Piraji Suradkar alias Kachru and Ajay Magan Sonawane to life imprisonment for the murder of Yashwant Sonawane, then Additional Collector, Malegaon.

The CBI had registered a case on April 8, 2011 on the request of the Maharashtra government and further notification from the government of India and took over the investigation of the case, earlier registered at the Manmad police station, District Nashik in Maharashtra, against the 12 accused.

It was alleged that Popat Dattu Shinde was running a dhaba at Jondhalwadi Shivalaya, Taluka Nandgaon, District Nashik, on the Manmad-Nandgaon Road. The dhaba served as the focal point for pilferage, storage and illegal sale of petroleum products where the oil tankers clandestinely offloaded petroleum products, which were stored in cans and were later sold.

These products were meant for the Public Distribution System.

Sonawane was on his way to Nandgaon via Manmad along with his Steno-cum-PA and driver. In Jondhalwadi area, Sonawane detected the clandestine pilferage and storage of petroleum products at the dhaba by Shinde and others. Sonawane called the supply inspector to prepare a panchnama. In the meantime, the accused arrived at the spot and formed a group along with the other co-accused.

The accused ruthlessly thrashed Sonawane with iron rods and thereafter burnt him alive by pouring kerosene on his body and setting him afire.

Sonawane died on the spot. Shinde had also suffered burn injuries while setting Sonawane on fire and died later.

After the investigation, a chargesheet was filed in 2011. One of the accused was a juvenile and his case was filed separately before the Juvenile Justice Board, Nashik.

The trial court found the three accused guilty and convicted them.

