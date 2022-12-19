Three sharpshooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi gang were held in Gurugram by the Crime Branch, police said on Monday.

Police have also recovered six pistols of .30, .32 bore and 9 mm bore, 16 live cartridges and a Creta car from their possession. The culprits were wanted in about two dozen heinous cases registered against them in Delhi & NCR, Haryana, and Rajasthan, a senior police official said.

Inspector Narender Kumar Chauhan, in-charge Crime Unit Sector-17, apprehended the accused, identified as Deepak alias Lota, 36, Sandeep, 28, and Manish, 24, near Iffco Chowk on Sunday.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused disclosed that they had to execute a murder on December 22 in the Jind court premises.

“The accused had arranged weapons to execute that murder. Sandeep had borrowed the Creta car from one of his acquaintances but did not return it, and a separate case was registered at Sector-29 police station in this regard,” ACP, Crime, Preet Pal Sangwan said.

