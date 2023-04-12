SOUTH ASIA

Three Sherpa climbers have gone missing in a crevasse on Mount Everest on Wednesday, according to Nepals Tourism Department.

The three identified as Chiri Sherpa, Lakpa Tendi Sherpa and Lakpa Rita Sherpa, were heading to Camp II from Camp I carrying rope-fixing equipment, the Department’s Director Yubraj Khatiwada.

Search and rescue efforts are underway.

As the new expedition season is coming closer, it is expected that around 500 climbers will make an attempt to climb the world’s tallest mountain this year.

In 2021, the Department had issued a record 409 Everest permits.

The number dropped to 325 in 2022 as the Russia-Ukraine war prevented potential climbers from the two warring nations, Poland and some other European countries from coming to Nepal.

Hordes of adventurers are again plodding to the Khumbu region with fresh hopes, dreams and enthusiasm.

An Everest climbing permit costs $11,000 for foreigners and 75,000 NPR for Nepalis.

An experienced climbing guide makes as much as $12,000 during the 45-day season, where the good weather window is normally available for two weeks in a year.

A normal or beginner guide earns $7,000 per season, while high-altitude porters earn up to $4,000 per season.

Even the income of a porter is five times greater than the average income of Nepalis.

The climbing time from the Everest Base Camp (altitude 5,364 metres) to Camp 1 (5,943 metres) is six hours.

The Khumbu Icefall, the most treacherous part of the route, lies between these two camps. Most climbers try to cross the Khumbu Icefall before sunrise when it is less susceptible to movement.

As sunlight warms up the ice, the chances of crevasses opening up or blocks falling become much greater.

It takes four hours to reach Camp 2 (6,400 metres) from Camp 1, the most exciting and easiest part of the route.

From Camp 2 to Camp 3 (7,162 metres), the average walking time is seven hours, while from Camp 3 to 4 (8,000 metres) or South Col, the average walking time is seven hours.

At Camp 4, the ultimate thrill begins as it is the last point from where the Everest push-starts.

It takes 10 hours to reach the summit (8,848 metres) from Camp 4.

Normally, the summit push begins at 11 p.m. or midnight so that climbers can reach the summit and begin their descent during the day.

