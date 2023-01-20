Three siblings, two sisters and their brother belonging to Doda district have qualified the J&K administrative service (JKAS) exam.

The results were declared on Thursday.

Two sisters — Huma Anjum Wani, Ifra Anjum Wani and their brother, Suhail Ahmad Wani — belonging to far off Kahi Trankhal village of Bhaleesa area in J&K’s Doda district have qualified the JKAS exam.

The family has now settled in Jammu city.

Suhail, the youngest of the three siblings has secured 111th rank while Huma secured 117th and Ifra 143th rank among the 187 successful candidates.

Munir Ahmad Wani, father of these three candidates, is proud of the exemplary success of his children. He said his children have achieved success without joining any coaching centre.

“My children don’t have a mobile phone even today. Whenever they wanted to connect to the Internet, they would use their mother’s phone,” the father said.

Father attributes the success of his children to their hard work and focused study.

“They used to study for 12 hours a day for the last several years. Right after passing their Class 12 exam, they were determined to pass the civil service exam,” he said.

While Ifra did her masters in physics, Huma and Suhail have taken their masters degree in political science.

