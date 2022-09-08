INDIA

Three students detained in Amritsar for bomb hoax message

NewsWire
0
0

Two WhatsApp posts featuring Pakistan flag and bomb hoax scripted in both English and Urdu by three Class 9 students of private DAV Public School triggered scare following which the security beefed up in this Punjab city. The students were later detained.

One post threatened a bomb blast and another firing on the school and they were widely shared on WhatsApp on Wednesday.

Acting swiftly on the complaint of the principal, the security was stepped up at the school by deploying commandos and sniffer dogs.

During the probe, the police found it an act of mischief by three students of the school.

Sensing the treat serious, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla requested Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to instruct anti-sabotage teams to comb school premises.

“Similarly, principal of ‘another’ famed school received a serious threat panicking residents. I suggest CMO Punjab to instruct anti-sabotage teams to comb school premises and direct police and intelligence agencies to explain this lapse in the security and safety of the public,” he tweeted.

20220908-184004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IMD predicts heavy rains in parts of TN, Puducherry from Tuesday

    Punjab offers 1,000 acres for textile park

    Term of OBC sub-categorisation commission extended by 6 months

    6-year-old’s rape-murder rocks Hyderabad