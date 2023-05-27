Three students, who had ventured into the Tilyuga river to beat the sweltering heat after school, drowned in Bihar’s Supaul district, an official said on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Aryan Kumar (14), Aman Kumar (14) and Setu Kumar (13) — all residents of ward number 12 of Nirmali Nagar in the district.

“Upon getting the information about the incident, we immediately rushed and launched a rescue operation. The bodies were fished out in the evening and sent them for post-mortem,” an SDRF official said.

20230527-131603