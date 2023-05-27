INDIA

Three students meet watery grave in Bihar’s Supaul

NewsWire
0
0

Three students, who had ventured into the Tilyuga river to beat the sweltering heat after school, drowned in Bihar’s Supaul district, an official said on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Aryan Kumar (14), Aman Kumar (14) and Setu Kumar (13) — all residents of ward number 12 of Nirmali Nagar in the district.

“Upon getting the information about the incident, we immediately rushed and launched a rescue operation. The bodies were fished out in the evening and sent them for post-mortem,” an SDRF official said.

20230527-131603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kerala HC directs Police to ensure law and order at Adani...

    EC failed to discharge duties as neutral arbiter, Uddhav Thackeray in...

    Int’l publishers to print UG English textbooks in Indian languages: UGC

    CISF trooper at Kolkata museum opens indiscriminate fire, kills colleague