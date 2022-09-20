INDIA

Three suspected ISIS terrorists arrested in K’taka

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka police have taken three suspected terrorists with links to ISIS into custody from different locations in Shivamogga and Dakshina Kannada districts on Tuesday, sources said.

Police sources said that two terror suspects were arrested from Shivamogga, while the third was nabbed from Dakshina Kannada district.

The arrested persons have been identified as Syed Yasin aka Bailu and Maazh, both from Shivamogga, and Ansar from Mangaluru. A court in Shivamogga has remanded the trio to nine-day police custody.

The authorities have launched a hunt for Mohammed Shariq, another terror suspect who managed to escape, in Shivamogga.

Yasin, a qualified engineer, is an expert in making improvised explosives. The accused had made plans to carry out a series of terror attacks across the state, police sources said.

Meanwhile, the parents of both Yasin and Maazh have claimed that their sons are innocent. Yasin’s father Ayub Khan said that his son would never indulge in any kind of anti-national or terrorist activities. Maazh’s parents have filed a habeas corpus case in the court stating that their son has gone missing.

20220920-225002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SC seeks SEBI’s reply on NDTV promoters’ plea against levy of...

    IPL 2022: Have got plenty of confidence this season, says DC’s...

    Centre reviews Covid situation in 9 states showing upsurge

    Houses collapse in Delhi after heavy rain