Leeds United have announced that Michael Skubala, Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas will be in temporary charge of the first team as the search for a replacement for former coach Jessie Marsch will be carried out.

The American was sacked on Monday when Leeds were left fourth from bottom on the Premier League, level on goal difference with Everton, reports Xinhua news agency.

Skubala has been Leeds’ under-21 coach since 2022, while Gallardo is the club’s development coach and Armas joined from Manchester United in January this year.

“The process of appointing a new head coach is under way and we will continue to keep supporters up to date throughout the coming days,” commented Leeds United in the official communique confirming Marsch’s dismissal on Monday. The club has already been linked with interest in Rayo Vallecano coach Andoni Iraola, who has done an excellent job with the Madrid-based club.

Iraola’s side beat Almeria 2-0 on Monday to move up to fifth in La Liga and he would be even more attractive as a coach after working with former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa as a player during Bielsa’s spell with Athletic Bilbao.

Spanish sports paper Diario AS also reports that Leeds enquired about former Spain international Raul Gonzalez, who now coaches Real Madrid’s B-team (Real Madrid Castilla).

Armas’ knowledge of Manchester United will be important as Leeds play United twice in the next five days, visiting Old Trafford on Wednesday night and then entertaining Erik Ten Hag’s side at Ellland Road on Sunday.

Wednesday promises to be a big ask for Leeds, given that United have won their last 13 home matches, and have striker Marcus Rashford in standout form with 18 goals all season – 10 of them in the Premier League.

One advantage for Leeds is that Manchester United’s Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, who has been so important in helping them maintain their midfield discipline this season, will be suspended for both meetings after seeing the first direct red card in his league career against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

