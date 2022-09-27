INDIA

Three Telugu women die in road accident in US

An Indian woman and her two daughters were killed in a road accident in the US.

Wife and two daughters of Telugu Association of North America (TANA) board member Dr Kodali Nagender Srinivas died in the accident that occurred near Waller County in Texas on Sunday, according to information reaching their relatives here.

Srinivas’s wife Vanisri was travelling with her daughters when a van hit their car. While two of them died on the spot, the third succumbed at a hospital.

Vanisri was working as an IT professional. Vanisri’s elder daughter was a medical student while the younger one was studying in 11th standard.

Srinivas, a physician, hails from Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh. He had gone to the US for higher education in 1995 and settled in Houston. He had been serving as a member of the TANA board since 2017.

The death of Vanisri and her two daughters sent shock waves in the Telugu community in the US. TANA members have expressed grief over their death.

