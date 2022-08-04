Three terrorists were arrested from Jammu and Kashmir’s Handwara on Thursday and arms and ammunition recovered from their possession, police said.

“Police, along with army and CRPF, at a checkpoint established at Fruit Mandi Crossing, Handwara intercepted three persons who on seeing the checking, tried to flee from the spot but were apprehended,” police said.

They have been identified as Manzoor Ahmed Kumar, resident of Sagipora, and Showkat Ahmed Bhat, resident of Khanu Babagund.

“However, the identification of the third arrested terrorist has been withheld as his age is being verified,” police said.

On their personal search, arms and ammunition including a pistol, a pistol magazine, seven pistol rounds, and two grenades were recovered from their possession.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested trio was tasked to carry out terror attacks in Handwara and cause loss of life and injuries to the public and disrupt peace in the area. The timely and swift action by the joint team has prevented the terrorists from carrying out the mischievous activities,” police said.

20220804-211202