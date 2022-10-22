INDIA

Three tribal women electrocuted to death in Odisha’s Keonjhar

Three tribal women were electrocuted to death after coming in contact with a live electric wire in the forest area of Odisha’s Keonjhar district on Saturday, the police said.

The incident took place near Tangiri village under Telkoi police station in Keonjhar district on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Niradhi Juanga, Kathi Juanga and Manjari Juanga, all from Tangiri village.

According to the locals, the three women had gone to the forest near their village to feed their goats. One of the goats accidentally came in contact with a snapped live electric wire in the forest. In a bid to save the goat, all the three women were electrocuted one after the other, leading to their death. The goat also died on the spot.

After getting information, local police reached the village and recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem.

It is being alleged that some people intentionally drew live wire inside the forest to protect their crops from wild animals.

