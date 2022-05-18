Pakistan may give opportunity to some new players during the women’s team’s white-ball series against Sri Lanka later this month, after they picked three uncapped cricketers in their ODI and T20I squads on Wednesday.

The series — three T20Is and an equal number of ODIs — will begin with the inaugural T20I in Karachi on May 24. All six matches will be played at the same venue.

Bismah Mahroof will once again captain Pakistan, with the experienced duo Diana Baig and Aliya Riaz also named in both squads along with young seamer Fatima Sana.

Javeria Khan and Nahida Khan are conspicuous by their absence in the squad. The two were left out after both featured during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand earlier this year.

Wicketkeeper-batter Gull Feroza appears the most likely to earn her first cap after she was named in both 15-player squads, while batter Sadaf Shamas (ODI) and leg-spinner Tuba Hassan (T20) could also come into contention for a debut.

Chief selector Asmavia Iqbal is looking forward to seeing what the new players will be able to bring to the side.

“I want to wish the two squads the very best for the series, we have provided opportunities to Gull Feroza, Sadaf Shamas and Tuba Hassan on the basis of their future potential and skills,” she was quoted as saying by ICC.

“The three youngsters took part in the emerging camp last December and made an impression with their talent. I am pleased to see their progress and we all feel it is now the right time to give them exposure of international cricket.”

ODI squad: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz.

T20I squad: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal and Tuba Hassan.

Schedule: T20Is — May 24, 26 and 28. ODIs — Jun 1, 3 and 5 (Karachi).

