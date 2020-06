Silchar (Assam), June 20 (IANS) Three undertrials lodged in Karimganj jail in southern Assam fled on Saturday, police said.

Police said Wahid Ali, Mantak Ahmed, and Faijur Rahman were lodged in the prison last week.

As per the COVID-19 protocols, the undertrials in various criminal cases were kept in the quarantine cell.

“In the wee hours of Saturday, they broke through a window, scaled the jail wall and escaped,” a police official said. Police are trying to rearrest the trio.

–IANS

sc/tsb