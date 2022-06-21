Three union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Mahendra Nath Pandey and Bishweswar Tudu led the celebrations of International Yoga Day at Odisha’s Konark, Puri and Khiching respectively.

The three Central ministers led the grand celebrations in the state with mass demonstration of yoga following the common yoga protocol.

During the events, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation was live-streamed, from Mysuru Palace, Karnataka to a large number of participants at all the three iconic places.

Addressing the gathering at Konark, Railways, Communication, Electronics & IT Minister Vaishnaw said that yoga is celebrated across the world from Tokyo to America due to the efforts of Prime Minister Modi and it has already become a part of the life of Indians.

Vaishnaw said that regular Yoga practice helps to stay energetic and have a strong immune system. Yoga is an ancient high ascetic practice that originated in India and combines physical, mental and spiritual pursuits to achieve harmony of the body and mind. There are numerous benefits of practicing yoga which leads to humanity, he added.

In his address at Puri, Heavy Industry Minister Pandey said that yoga is the embodiment of unity of mind and body, thought and action, restraint and achievement, and harmony between man and nature.

Stating that yoga is a holistic approach to health and wellness, Pandey added that yoga is not a mere exercise but a means of establishing identification with oneself and with the world and nature.

At Kichakeswari Temple in Khiching of Mayurbhanj district, Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu performed different postures of yoga with the public.

The minister defined the benefits of yoga for health and mentioned the Prime Minister’s contribution in popularising yoga.

Celebrations with mass demonstration of the age-old practice were organised at the 75 locations across the country including three from Odisha as part of the ongoing ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate the 75th year of Independence of the country. Several yoga activities were performed at all these iconic places today.

The theme of International Day of Yoga is “Yoga for Humanity”.

20220621-161202