Three wanted burglars and a stolen property buyer were held by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, officials said on Sunday.

The burglars were wanted in over a dozen robbery cases.

A senior police officer said that the burglars were identified as Jyotish Kumar alias Chhottu, Anil alias Khappach and Manish. Rupesh Chauhan was the buyer of the stolen articles.

The police said that on December 5, the accused broke the shutter of a mobile shop and stole all the articles in Outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri.

A team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajesh Deo was constituted to nab the criminals behind the incident.A

“On the basis of technical surveillance, it has been found that one stolen mobile was activated in the area of Bapa Nagar, Delhi. The team conducted raids in Karol Bagh and held the accused.

“A total of 28 stolen mobile phones were recovered from their possession. The accused persons further disclosed that they had sold 25 mobile phones to Rupesh Chauhan, who was also held,” the police said.

