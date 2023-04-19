Three members of Rajesh Bawania gang, wanted in several cases including abduction for ransom and attempt to murder but absconding since 2021, were nabbed after a shootout in Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar area early on Wednesday, a Delhi Police official said.

The accused were identified as Sachin alias AK-47, a resident of Haryana’s Jind, and rince and Ritik alias Gabbu, both residents of Loni, Ghaziabad.

Police have also recovered a sophisticated automatic Italian pistol of .32 bore along with two bullets, two country-made pistols along with two bullets and four empty cartridges of different bore.

According to police, information was received regarding three wanted and active criminals of Rajesh Bawania gang, who would come in the area of Sarojini Nagar for committing some heinous crime.

“Acting on the inputs, a team at around 1.10 a.m, intercepted a bike which was coming from the Ring Road towards Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh Road. There were three persons on the bike, who were signalled to stop by police, but the accused started firing on the police team,” Special Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

“One bullet also hit Sub-Inspector Hemant on his kevlar jacket while head constable Sanjay had a narrow escape,” he added.

During the ensuing encounter, the police team also fired in self-defence in order to apprehend the assailants.

“Sachin got a bullet injury in his right leg, while two other accused — Prince and Ritik — were also overpowered by police officials. The injured assailant was immediately taken to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment,” said the Special CP.

On interrogation, it was revealed that Sachin had committed four Bharat Bank (local bank) robberies at various places including Narnaul, Jind, and Rewari in Haryana.

“In 2021, he abducted one person for ransom and is still wanted and absconding in that case. He was avoiding his arrest and was on the run. He came in touch with other accused persons through a gang member of Rajesh Bawania gang. They came to Delhi to commit some heinous offence at the instance of gang leader Dinesh Karala (who is presently in Tihar Jail),” said the Special CP.

Another accused Prince is addicted to liquor and drugs, for which he, along with his associates, started to commit robberies.

“He is indulged in many robberies and attempt to murder. He along with co-accused Ritik persons fired on a hotel at Teela Mod on April 7, 2023 and was on the run after this incident,” said the official.

“Ritik was desperate to take revenge for the murder of his father, who was shot dead by the rival gang members. He joined the Rajesh Bawania Gang with his friend Prince,” said the official, adding that further investigation is under way.

20230419-205802