Three people, including a juvenile, were arrested in Gurugram for allegedly shooting at a jewellery shop owner during an attempt robbery earlier this month, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 4.30 p.m. on December 6 when jeweller Trilok Soni was inside his shop ‘Shiv Jewellers’ and three armed masked men, who came on a motorcycle, entered the shop on the pretext of buying jewellery and one of them shot at him at point-blank range before they fled.

Soni reportedly received three gunshot wounds including his stomach and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, police said.

The accused have been identified as Vikram alias Vicky and Tushar alias Gilli.

“The culprits disclosed before the police that they had shot the victim with the intention of robbing but failed due to the victim’s resistance and fled the spot,” Assistant Commissioner of Police, Crime, Preet Pal Sangwan, said.

“All three arrested suspects are already booked in an extortion case registered against them at Sector-37 police station,” he added.

The suspects were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act at Shivaji Nagar police station, police said.

