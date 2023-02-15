INDIA

Three woman drug peddlers arrested in Dwarka, 351 gms heroin recovered

Delhi Police have arrested three women drug peddlers in Dwarka area and recovered 351 grams of heroin from their possession, said an official on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Ruby (26), a resident of JJ Colony, Dwarka, Geeta (59) of Najafgarh and Monika (40), of Uttam Nagar.

According to M. Harsha Vardhan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), on February 7, an input was received about sale of illegal heroin drug by a woman, Ruby, in sector-16 area.

“Acting on the inputs, a police team reached the said location and nabbed the woman. During search, a white colour polythene containing a light red colour substance was recovered from her possession, which upon checking with the field testing Kit, was found to be heroin, weighing 55 grams,” said the official.

A case under section 8/21 of the NDPS Act was registered at Dwarka North police station and investigation was taken up.

On interrogation, Ruby revealed that she bought the recovered heroin drug from Geeta. “On Ruby instance, a police team conducted raids and nabbed Geeta from Najafgarh area,” said the DCP.

A total of 31 grams of heroin was recovered from Geeta’s possession.

The official said that on February 9, another raid was conducted at Shiva Enclave, Uttam Nagar and at the instance of accused Ruby and Monika was also nabbed.

“Police recovered 265 grams of heroin from her possession,” said the official, adding that further investigation is going on.

