Three women were killed and some others injured in stampede during distribution of Sankranti gifts among poor by opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur on Sunday.

The incident, which occured after TDP president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had left the venue after launching the programme, is the second such incident in less than a week.

Eight people, including two women, were killed in the stampede during Naidu’s road show in Kundukur town of Nellore district on December 28.

Sunday’s stampede occured when the TDP was distributing Sankranti gifts in the name of NTR Janata Vastralu and Chandranna Kanuka among poor in association with a voluntary organisation.

A large number of women had queued up to receive the gifts. Some of the women broke the queue and tried to surge forward resulting in the stampede.

A woman died on the spot while two others succumbed at Government General Hospital.

Senior police officials visited the spot. An officer said the programme was suspended soon after the stampede.

TDP leaders said the kits would be delivered at the houses of the beneficiaries who were issued tokens.

On December 28, eight persons including two women died and five others injured when they fell in a drain due to stampede during the TDP chief’s road show in Kundukur town.

The TDP had announced Rs 24 lakh ex-gratia each to the families of the deceased while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had declared ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each.

