INDIA

Three women digging a pond in Pataudi die after mound of mud falls on them

Three women working at an MNREGA project died in a mudslide at Pataudi in Gurugram district on Tuesday.

According to the police, eight women working on the spot were buried when a five-foot tall mound of mud crashed down on them. Only one of them was able to free herself and escape, while the other seven were buried. Locals and rescue crews responded to her call for help, arrived on the scene, and rescued the women.

They were rushed to a local hospital where three were declared dead. Three others were critically injured, while one is being treated at Pataudi civil hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Billo, Kola, and Priyanka. All the eight women were taking a break when the accident occurred, according to the preliminary inquiry.

“We rushed them to the hospital where three of them were declared brought dead. Investigation revealed that they had dug the mound from bottom, thus destabilising it so it fell on them. We are speaking to the woman who managed to save herself. The three seriously injured women have been sent to Gurugram hospital. Their families have been informed,” said Pataudi SDM, Sandeep Aggarwal.

