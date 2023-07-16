In a tragic incident, three youths drowned while swimming in Kaveri river backwaters in Meenakshipura in Karnataka’s Mysuru district , police said on Sunday.

Rescue team has managed to fish out the body of one of the youths and is continuing search operation for the remaining two.

On Saturday, five students had gone to swim in the backwaters, but due to strong water current Bharath, Praveen and Varun, all 20 year old, drowned, while two managed to swim to safety.

Of the three drowned, Bharat’s body has been fished out.

