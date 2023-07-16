INDIA

Three youth drown in Kaveri river backwaters in K’taka; one body recovered

NewsWire
0
0

In a tragic incident, three youths drowned while swimming in Kaveri river backwaters in Meenakshipura in Karnataka’s Mysuru district , police said on Sunday.

Rescue team has managed to fish out the body of one of the youths and is continuing search operation for the remaining two.

On Saturday, five students had gone to swim in the backwaters, but due to strong water current Bharath, Praveen and Varun, all 20 year old, drowned, while two managed to swim to safety.

Of the three drowned, Bharat’s body has been fished out.

2023071639976

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    WPL Player Auction: Smriti Mandhana bags INR 3.4 crore deal with...

    Inter-Modal Station in Katra to facilitate pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi...

    Odisha STF arrests software firm employee in OTP sharing scam

    MotoGP: Oliveira roars to a magical wet weather win in Indonesia