INDIA

Three youth electrocuted to death in Hyderabad

In a tragic incident, three youth died of electrocution while trying to fix a broken water pump motor at their residence in the wee hours of Thursday.

The incident occurred at Paramount Colony in Sheikhpet area of Hyderabad.

According to police, two brothers and their friend, died of electrocution.

As the water pump motor had broken down in his house and an electrician called to attend it had left midway, Anas (19) got into the sump to fix the motor. He did not notice a live wire had snapped and fell in the water and as a result suffered electrocution. His brother Rizwan (18) tried to save him but he too was electrocuted.

Their neighbour Rizwan (18) rushed to rescue the duo but he too died of electrocution. The incident sent shock waves in the two families during the holy month of Ramzan.

Police shifted the bodies to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

