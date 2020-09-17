Three youths held in Hyderabad for blackmailing girl

Hyderabad, Sep 18 (IANS) Police in Hyderabad have arrested three youths for blackmailing a Class 10 girl after befriending her over social media.

The accused were arrested by Malkajgiri police under Cyberabad police commissionerate limits after a complaint was lodged by the girl’s family.

According to police, the girl’s parents had recently bought her a smartphone to attend online classes. She started chatting with the three youth on Instagram.

The accused, all minors, had also met the girl and taken a few photographs and made some videos. After a few days, they started blackmailing her by threatening to upload the videos and photographs on social media.

A police officer said the girl had been accepting their demands for money. “They collected Rs 1.13 lakh from her and spent the money. The girl also gave them one iPhone. We have recovered the phone. They were demanding more money and even a bike from her,” he said.

The girl’s family grew suspicious when the youths came to their home. They questioned the girl, who revealed the entire episode. The family lodged a complaint with the police, which took up investigations and arrested the trio.

According to police, the accused are not friends and are residents of different areas in the city. One of them is a bike mechanic.

Police have advised parents giving smartphones to children for online classes to keep an eye on how they are being used.

