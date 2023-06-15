Three youths were killed when a shared auto they were travelling in collided with a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppattur in the wee hours on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as A. Karthik (21), A. Aravind (18) and V. Sarathi (18). The youths hailed from Chandrapuram village near Tiruppatur town and were travelling to Krishnagiri some 20 km away from Kandali to attend a funeral, police said.

Nine people from the village were going to attend the funeral at Krishnagiri in the auto when the bus coming from the opposite direction hit their vehicle.

Karthik and Sarathi died on the spot while Aravindan breathed his last at the Government Medical College hospital, Dharmapuri.

The bodies of the victims were sent to Dharmapuri taluk hospital for post-mortem.

Six persons were injured including two from the bus.

