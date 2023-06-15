INDIA

Three youths killed in road accident in TN

NewsWire
0
0

Three youths were killed when a shared auto they were travelling in collided with a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppattur in the wee hours on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as A. Karthik (21), A. Aravind (18) and V. Sarathi (18). The youths hailed from Chandrapuram village near Tiruppatur town and were travelling to Krishnagiri some 20 km away from Kandali to attend a funeral, police said.

Nine people from the village were going to attend the funeral at Krishnagiri in the auto when the bus coming from the opposite direction hit their vehicle.

Karthik and Sarathi died on the spot while Aravindan breathed his last at the Government Medical College hospital, Dharmapuri.

The bodies of the victims were sent to Dharmapuri taluk hospital for post-mortem.

Six persons were injured including two from the bus.

20230615-104602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP: Bank guard held after accidental firing

    ‘Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan’, PM Modi slams Oppn unity

    Indian connection to chess GM Niemann’s defamation case against world champion...

    CWG Judo team: Selection trials to be held in seven weight...