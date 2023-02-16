INDIA

Three youths killed in road mishap in Bihar’s Khagaria

NewsWire
0
0

Three youths were killed and two others injured after their SUV fell into a water pit in Bihar’s Khagaria district.

While Annu Kumar, Santosh Pandey and Dipak Pathak succumbed due to their injuries, two others are battling for their lives in a Begusarai hospital.

The youths, who had gone to Khagaria for a marriage, were on their way back when the incident took place in Panhas locality of Begusarai.

According to police, the SUV was being driven at a very high speed which led to the driver losing his control over it.

All five occupants managed to escape from the pit. The local residents helped them by admitting them in the Sadar hospital in Khagaria.

As the condition of the three was critical, the doctors referred them to a hospital in Begusarai where they succumbed to their multiple injuries.

20230216-120402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Telangana Legislature session to discuss Centre’s cuts on state revenue

    Ansar has links with AAP: Delhi BJP

    NIA files supplementary chargesheet against Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen operative

    ‘ISI pushing pro-Khalisatni elements to carry out terror strikes in India’