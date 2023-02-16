Three youths were killed and two others injured after their SUV fell into a water pit in Bihar’s Khagaria district.

While Annu Kumar, Santosh Pandey and Dipak Pathak succumbed due to their injuries, two others are battling for their lives in a Begusarai hospital.

The youths, who had gone to Khagaria for a marriage, were on their way back when the incident took place in Panhas locality of Begusarai.

According to police, the SUV was being driven at a very high speed which led to the driver losing his control over it.

All five occupants managed to escape from the pit. The local residents helped them by admitting them in the Sadar hospital in Khagaria.

As the condition of the three was critical, the doctors referred them to a hospital in Begusarai where they succumbed to their multiple injuries.

