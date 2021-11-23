Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government began its third term in Ottawa with a throne speech presented by Governor General Mary Simon on Tuesday.

The speech, meant to be a roadmap for the 44th Parliament, was consistent with the Liberal election platform and contained few surprises. The only novelty being that it was read by Canada’s first Indigenous governor general and delivered in three languages — English, French and Inuktitut.

As expected, one of Trudeau’s top priorities is reconciliation with the Indigenous people and building a more equitable future for and with them.

“In each of your own ridings, I encourage you to seek out the truth and to learn about the lived realities in First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities,” urged Simon as she welcomed new parliamentarians into their roles.

The Liberals promised to “rebuild an economy that truly works for everyone” which according to them means tackling the rising cost of living and taking action on housing affordability and child care. The $10-a-day child care program which nine provinces and territories have signed up for and promise to build thousands of additional child care spaces also received mention. A more flexible First-Time Home Buyer Incentive, new rent-to-own program, and reducing closing costs for first-time buyers — all of which were stated on the campaign trail featured in the speech as well.

As part of their climate action plan, the Trudeau-led Liberals said they are moving forward to cap and cut oil and gas sector emissions, investing in public transit, and mandating the sale of zero-emissions vehicles.

Taking note of the rising gun violence, the federal Liberals reiterated their proposal to implement a mandatory buyback of assault-style weapons and work with the provinces and territories that want to ban handguns.

They pledged to continue fighting systemic racism, sexism, and discrimination in communities, while promoting the empowerment of Black and racialized Canadians, and Indigenous peoples.

The Liberals also promised to stand-up for LGBTQ2 communities and complete the ban on conversion therapy.

On the international front, the Trudeau government stated it will work with “our global partners to tackle the challenges of today and tomorrow” while ensuring “Canada will continue to be a leader on the world stage”.

Opposition leaders expressed their disappointment in what was left out and said.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole said it was “more of the same” and lacked a plan to tackle the rising cost of living. “Instead of presenting an economic plan for families, seniors and small businesses that have been left behind, Justin Trudeau’s approach means more ballooning deficits leading to higher taxes, at a time when Canadians are barely making ends meet,” added O’Toole.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh felt “it didn’t demonstrate a willingness to work together or shared values about building a better Canada”. Singh reminded the Liberals not to “take our support for granted.” He said, “This is not a speech that looks like they’re interested in working together at this point.”

This is Trudeau’s second consecutive minority, which means the Liberals need support from at least one party to pass legislation.