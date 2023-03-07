Hosting a Holi party is more than just gathering your loved ones in one place: it’s a celebration of life, love, and happiness. But, with the colourful chaos that comes with it, it can be daunting to ensure everything goes off without a hitch. Fear not, as we have compiled a checklist of essential items that will help you host the ultimate Holi party with ease.

1. Get your guests to dress impressively – in white!

As you prepare to celebrate Holi with your loved ones, there’s nothing quite like a blank canvas of white kurtas and sarees, waiting to be splashed with a burst of colours. As a photography enthusiast, you have the perfect opportunity to create stunning visual compositions that showcase the beauty of this joyous festival. Capture every moment of this festival, from lively dances to the playful splashes of colour with the stunning video capability of the Nikon Z 30 Mirrorless camera.

2. Stock up on herbal colours for your party – and keep it eco-friendly!

Looking for a way to make your Holi party more eco-friendly and colourful? Look no further than herbal colours made from flowers, fruits, and vegetables! These vibrant and natural hues are not only safer for your skin and the environment, but they also add a unique touch of creativity to your celebration. Imagine painting your face with a luscious and juicy strawberry colour or throwing a cloud of lavender-coloured powder into the air! And with Nikon high-resolution cameras, you can capture all the vivid details of your colourful Holi party, from the laughter and joy to the dazzling bursts of colour. So, stock up on those herbal colours and let the Nikon cameras capture your unforgettable Holi memories!

3. Prep your skin – a little care goes a long way!

Before the Holi colours fly in, make your skin ready for the onslaught. The synthetic colours used during Holi contain harmful and toxic substances that can cause skin irritation, itching, hair breakage, dryness, and hair fall. The sun’s harmful UV rays during Holi can do serious damage to the skin. Apply a generous amount of Assure Natural Sunscreen 40+, made with natural ingredients, to all exposed areas of your skin, which will give the skin deep hydration and nourishment while protecting it from harmful UV rays and the harsh colours used during the festival. Also, treat your hair with some pre-Holi pampering with Assure Hair Oil. Prolonged exposure to the sun during Holi can lead to split ends, hair breakage, and an itchy scalp, Assure Hair Oil will provide deep nourishment to the scalp and hair, preventing hair fall and strengthening the hair from its roots, leaving the hair soft and silky even after all the colour play. With the right skin and hair prep, you’ll be free to fully immerse yourself in the festivities of Holi and create beautiful memories to cherish for years to come.

4. Feed your guests – and keep them hydrated!

What’s Holi without an indulgent set of options comprised of scrumptious snacks and refreshing beverages? Serve up some lip-smacking delights like the quintessential Gujiya and Chicken McWings which is crispy and crunchy on the outside and succulent and tender on the inside. To top it all, don’t forget to add chilled beverages like Lassi, Thandai, and Soda. And for those who crave something more indulging, add some cuisines to the mix. With everyone’s hunger and thirst satisfied, you can all focus on creating colourful memories that will last a lifetime.

5. Set the mood with the perfect playlist – nothing beats a good beat!

Let the music be the heartbeat of your Holi party! Create a playlist that’s upbeat, energetic and full of festive vibes. Think Bollywood classics and contemporary hits that will get everyone on their feet and dancing to the rhythm. Make sure to set up a good sound system that can carry the tunes throughout the party. So, if you want to capture the moves and groves of your friends and family in stunning detail and create beautiful videos that you can share with your loved ones, the Nikon Z 5 is the perfect camera for you. Its user-friendly interface and high-resolution video capabilities make it an ideal choice for anyone who wants to capture the essence of this colourful festival in all its glory.

6. Capture the memories – and make them last forever!

As the saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words, and what better occasion to capture those priceless memories than Holi? From the vibrant colours to the contagious laughter, every moment deserves to be captured and cherished forever. And with Nikon Z fc, the task just got easier! Nikon Z fc, with its 4K video capability and compact design, is the perfect choice to capture all the colourful moments. With its six beautiful shades to choose from – Pink, Mint Green, White, Grey, Amber Brown, and Sand Beige, the Nikon Z fc is just as colourful as the festival itself! So, strike a pose, capture the moment, and make those memories last a lifetime.

Amidst all the colourful chaos and Holi madness, you can’t afford to ignore your camera gear while capturing the essence of Holi. Your best bet would be to use a rain cover to protect your cameras from any damage. And a clear protection filter would also be an additional safeguard for your lens.

As we come to the end of our Holi checklist, we hope you’re feeling as excited as we are to throw a colourful extravaganza that your guests will talk about for years to come. From stocking up on herbal colours to prepping your skin and serving up delicious snacks, these essential items will ensure that your Holi party is a success. And with Nikon’s Z 5, Z fc and Z 30 mirrorless cameras, you can capture every colourful moment and create lasting memories. So, use this checklist, throw a fantastic Holi party, and enjoy the festival of colours to the fullest!

We wish everyone a splendid and joyous Holi, 2023.

