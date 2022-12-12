It was a different Sunday (December 11) as many youngsters had gathered at the Jaipur-situated cinema hall to get into the retro world as theatres were showcasing some of the best performances of veteran Bollywood star Dilip Kumar to celebrate his 100th birthday.

The most surprising part was to see the young crowd making a beeline to get into the halls.

A student named Trisha said, “Recently, I saw this Ayesha Khan’s (Pakistani girl) Instagram video where she is dancing on an old song – Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja. The song and her dance left me amazed and I wanted to get into the retro mode and hence came here as I came to know that Dileep Kumar’s biggest hits are being shown here.”

Another college student Arpit said, “Had read that Shahrukh Khan somehow is compared with Dileep Kumar. So I wanted to figure out how they too are similar or different.”

“We had expected senior citizens to come here and bring back their old memories but it is surprising to see youngsters visiting and watching these old movies of Dilip Kumar,” said one of the owners of the cafeteria at the theatre.

In fact, most of the audience had come to find out the retro Bollywood experience by watching the films of one of the most talented stars of Bollywood whom the industry bade goodbye on July 7, 2021 at the age of 98 following prolonged illness.

December 11 marked the 100th birth anniversary of Dilip Kumar. To celebrate the day, Film Heritage Foundation organised a two-day festival – “Dilip Kumar Hero Of Heroes”. Some of Dilip Kumar’s finest performances including Devdas, Ram Aur Shyam and Shakti were screened in over 30 cinema halls and 20 cities across the country.

These cities also included Jaipur where Inox screened two films – Aan and Shakti on Saturday in evening and night shows, while on Sunday, it screened Devdas, Ram and Shyam and Shakti.

20221212-124802