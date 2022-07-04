Late actor Shashi Kapoor had once opened up about the fact that his mother Ramsarni Kapoor would call him ‘Fluky’ and she also tried hard to abort him when she was pregnant with him.

In an old interview, way back in 1995, Shashi Kapoor recalled how his mother was embarrassed when she realised, she was pregnant with him. She had apparently done things like falling off bicycles and steps to abort her unborn child.

Shashi Kapoor also remembered that when his siter was born, his parents Prithviraj and Ramsarni Kapoor were really happy.

Shashi Kapoor was born on March 18, 1938 and he was the youngest son of Prithviraj Kapoor and Ramsarni. He had two older brothers – Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor as well as a sister Urmila Sisal. Prithviraj and wife Ramsarni lost their two other boys – Ravinder and Devinder, within one week. These boys were older to Shashi.

Later Shashi Kapoor married Jennifer Kendall and they had three children – Kunal Kapoor, Sanjana Thapar and Karan Kapoor.

Throwing back to an older interview, while speaking to FilmiBeat, Shashi Kapoor had said, “My mum used to call me Fluky because I was unplanned. She had already had four boys (two be­tween Raj ji and Shammi died young), and then my mum and my dad always prayed for a girl. In 1933, my sister Urmila was born, that was a family and my parents were quite happy.”

He further added, “Suddenly, after five years, my mother discovered that she was expecting and it was very embarrassing for her. She tried her best to get rid of me. Of course, those were old times and there wasn’t anything like abortion. She used to tell me that she would keep falling off bicycles, down steps, have quinine, but Shashi Kapoor was stubborn. There was a future. So, I’m a fluke actor, a fluke star and a fluke person.”

Shashi made his foray into movies as a child actor in Raj Kapoor’s ‘Aag’ which released in 1938. His first movie as an adult was the Yash Chopra helmed, ‘Dharmaputra’ in 1961. In his movie career he worked on several movies like ‘Kanyadan’, ‘Roti, Kapda Aur Makaan’, ‘Deewar’, ‘Prem Kahani’, ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’, ‘Heeralal Pannalal’, ‘Trishna’, ‘Kaala Patthar’, ‘Suhaag’, ‘Namak Halal’, and many more.

Shashi Kapoor passed away on December 4, 2017. He was 79 years old.