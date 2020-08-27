Canindia News

Preity Zinta shares throwback pic with Shah Rukh Khan from Kal Ho Na Ho days

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE04

Actress Preity G. Zinta on Thursday went down memory lane and shared a throwback image with the superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

“Look what I found in my old pictures @iamsrk Don’t ask me how I have this… I just do #throwbackthursday #Ting,” she captioned the pic.

In the picture, SRK poses with Preity in black coat pant.

Fans of the two stars loved the snapshot, naturally.

“Hahaha love this pic, please do a film together again,” a user commented.

“Good old times,” another one wrote.

Preity made her Bollywood debut opposite SRK in Mani Ratnam’s “Dil Se” in 1998. The two actors later worked together in “Kal Ho Naa Ho” (2003), “Veer Zaara” (2004) and “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna” (2006).

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

‘Dil Chahta Hai’ turns 19, Farhan Akhtar shares nostalgic post

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Preity Zinta has her ‘Goodenough’ sunshine to lean on

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Here’s a glimpse of Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘good old college days’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More