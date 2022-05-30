Benedict Cumberbatch is riding high on the success of the second instalment of his MCU character’s standalone movie – ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’. At this point, with $820 million, it is the highest grossing movie of 2022 so far.

It has been at the top spot for nearly a month and has only just given way for Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

Right after the release of ‘Doctor Strange 2’, there were rumours that Cumberbatch would take a break from acting for a brief period. During the premiere of the movie, Cumberbatch admitted that his life had become very hectic with juggling his busy acting career and being a parent, so he was toying with the idea of taking a break sometime soon.

Meanwhile, as a throwback, let’s revisit a time when Benedict Cumberbatch revealed that he was kidnapped at gunpoint.

The incident in question was shared by Cumberbatch way back in 2013 and at the time, while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Cumberbatch shared that in 2005, he went through a scary and traumatic ordeal when he was filming a miniseries, ‘To the End of the Earth’.

He said that the incident happened in South Africa and he and his friends were driving when they faced a flat tire.

The actor shared, “It was cold, and it was dark. I felt rotten. We were wary because that’s a notoriously dangerous place to drive.” He also recalled that he had some expensive luggage in the car and his worst nightmare came true when they found themselves surrounded by six armed robbers.

Cumberbatch shared that after frisking them, the robbers tied them up, put them in a car and drove off. Cumberbatch shared that it was a scary experience and said, “I was scared, really scared. I said: ‘What are you going to do with us? Are you going to kill us?’ I was really worried that I was going to get r*ped or molested or just tortured or toyed with in some way, some act of control and savagery.”

He said that somehow, he and his friends got lucky and the robbers let them go but it is an incident that frightens him to this day. On the work front, despite itching for a break, Cumberbatch will be seen next in Roald Dahl book adaptation – ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar’, which is being helmed by Wes Anderson.