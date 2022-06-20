‘Ghosting’ someone who you don’t hit it off with has been happening for ages. It’s getting harder nowadays because of social media but a couple of decades ago it was a simple matter of not calling someone after a date and never responding to their calls either.

This is a throwback to a time, nearly 22 years ago when Hollywood actor, Christian Bale (who played ‘Batman’ in ‘Christopher Nolan’s ‘Dark Knight’ and ‘The Dark Knight Rises’) and Drew Barrymore (‘Charlie’s Angel’, ’50 First Dates’, among others) went out one date and then never ever contacted each other.

According to Christian Bale, they met up once, for a date and then Barrymore never called him back and that was it for their potential romance.

This story dates back to more than two decades ago when Barrymore and Bale decided to go for a date but it turned out to be not so great and so Barrymore ghosted Bale and never called him again.

This incident was narrated by Christian Bale himself about ten years ago in 2012 in an interaction with GQ Australia. During the conversation, Bale said, “We went to see some bloody awful horror film, and that was the end of it.”

He added, “She never called again.” As a follow up to this, in 2015 on the show, ‘Watch What Happens Live’ with Andy Cohen, Drew Barrymore was asked why she never called Christian Bale again and she revealed that she does not remember why she never called him back. She said, “I don’t know”.

When the actress was further asked why she ghosted him or was cold towards him, she again said she doesn’t know why and added, “He was so nice.” It was water under the bridge and as two busy actors they simply never found the time to call and meet up again. Either way, it makes for an interesting story and a very normal slice of life incident that happened between two popular celebrities and talented powerhouses of Hollywood.