Bollywood’s golden couple superstar veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and his veteran actor-politician wife Jaya Bachchan celebrate their 49th wedding anniversary today. The two tied the knot on June 3, 1973.

In all these years, the two stars have been through a lot together professionally and personally. In general, the two stars are reticent and rarely open up about their private life.

But on one occasion, when their marriage was only 25 years old, the couple opened up about how they met each other and how their journey together started.

Way back in 1998, in a chat with Simi Garewal on her talk show, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan shared that they actually met each other for the first time on the sets of ‘Guddi’.

Jaya was playing the lead titular role and Amitabh said that he was “excited” to work with her. Amitabh was, of course, recast in the film, due to unavailability of dates, but the couple said that the few days they shot some scenes together is what led to their marriage eventually.

On the show, Amitabh confessed that even before he officially met Jaya, he had seen her photograph and made a few polite “enquiries” about her.

Simi Garewal had asked Jaya Bachchan on the show if it was difficult to be in the public eye all the time and also if Jaya questioned Amitabh when his name came up in gossip columns.

Jaya Bachchan quickly replied with a “No” and added that her reason was, “because I think it’s very cheap.” “I have been in this industry, I know. I mean, I am his wife, it would be a pity if I start questioning him about things that journalist, who is a fourth person who has written it. Not at all. It’s not important,” she said.

When Simi Garewal asked Jaya Bachchan about her experience of meeting Amitabh for the first time, Jaya said that she was “frightened”.

When Amitabh heard it, he too was taken aback and asked her “frightened?” She replied, “When I met him first, I saw danger yes.”

Jaya elaborated on what she meant. She said, “He was the only one who could dictate things to me and I’d allow him to do that,” she said. Jaya added, “Even if he said something to me mildly, I would do that. I would want to please him and that’s something that does not come to me very easily and naturally, to want to please people.”

Despite rumours and speculations and a widely publicised extra marital scandal involving Amitabh and Rekha, Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan have stayed together.

They are parents to two children – Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan and grandparents to Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan.