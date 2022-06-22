Veteran Hollywood actors Richard Gere and Sylvester Stallone are popular and well-loved names in Hollywood. The two actors have a massive fan following all over the world. Not many would know that long ago Sylvester Stallone and Richard Gere nearly went at each other over Princess Diana.

This incident was narrated by English music composer and singer Elton John who wrote about this in his biography ‘Me’, which was released in 2019. In his memoir, the singer talked about a party in London which was organised by the former chairman of Walt Disney Studios, Jeffrey Katzenberg.

Speaking about the party, as per a report in HT, Sir Elton John has reportedly written in his memoir, ““Straight away, Richard Gere and Diana seemed very taken with each other.” This was around the time when Richard Gere had ended his relationship with Cindy Crawford and Diana was separated from Prince Charles.

The ‘Rocket Man’ singer further wrote, “As the rest of us chatted, I couldn’t help but notice a strange atmosphere in the room. Judging by the kind of looks he kept shooting them, Diana and Richard Gere’s newly blossoming friendship was not going down well with Sylvester Stallone at all. I think he may have turned up to the party with the express intention of picking Diana up, only to find his plans for the evening ruined.”

In the memoir, Sir Elton John said wrote that both Stallone and Gere were missing during dinner and Elton John’s husband David Furnish found them, “squaring up to each other, apparently about to settle their differences over Diana by having a fistfight.”

Apparently, David Furnish managed to get between the two actors and break things up before things escalated but as per the memoir the tension was palpable in the trio all through the rest of the evening.

Rounding off his summary of the incident in the memoir, Sir Elton John wrote, “After dinner, Diana and Richard Gere resumed their position together in front of the fire, and Sylvester stormed off home.” He also wrote that the actor (Stallone) yelled as he was leaving saying, he “never would have come” if he knew “Prince f–n’ Charming was gonna be here’.”