Filmmaker, Producer, Actor, Host – Karan Johar has donned many caps over the last nearly three decades. Way back in 1995, Karan Johar appeared briefly in the massively popular timeless romance blockbuster ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge’ (‘DDLJ’).

The Kajol and Shahrukh Khan starrer movie goes down in history as the ultimate successful movie formula. Karan Johar played the role of Shahrukh Khan’s goofy best friend who tagged along with him on their Europe trip.

At that time, not only did Karan play a cameo in the movie, but he was also Aditya Chopra’s Assistant Director for the movie. Adi Chopra (as he is often called) made his directorial debut with this movie.

In many ways, Adi Chopra carried forward the legacy set by his father acclaimed filmmaker Yash Chopra whose movies remain popular to this day.

Karan Johar is celebrating his 50th birthday today, May 25 and on his birthday, here is a delightful throwback to an old interview in 2001, when Karan confessed how his father, Producer, Yash Johar did not want him to assist Adi Chopra on ‘DDLJ’.

Way back in 2001, Karan Johar, had in an interview spoken about how his father had told him not to work with Adi but instead work with Adi’s father the noted filmmaker, late Yash Chopra.

In an interview with host Karan Thapar for his BBC show Face to Face, Karan Johar spoke about how he entered the film industry. He said, “My father asked me… why are you assisting Aditya. Assist Yash Chopra. He’s the big man. I said something makes me feel I should assist him. Just give me a year… and let me see what happens.”

Karan then also shared how he landed the small role in DDLJ as Shahrukh Khan’s bestie and said it was a total accident, which happened only because the original actor cast for the role fell sick and couldn’t travel to Switzerland.

Karan said, “There was somebody else who was to do it. We were in Switzerland. The boy who was supposed to do it, he got malaria in Bombay (Mumbai) and he could not fly down. So suddenly, Shah Rukh and Adi (Aditya Chopra) were looking very upset one day sitting in one of the chalets we were shooting in and Adi said the boy hasn’t come but somebody has to do that role… I kept trying to think who could do it. Suddenly Shah Rukh said ‘I know who is going to do it. It’s going to be you’… I said I cannot do it, but finally they just made me do it.”

From being an assistant director in 1995, Karan Johar ventured into direction himself with the 1998 blockbuster, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. Since then, Karan Johar has established himself in the industry as a noted filmmaker, a super successful producer as well as a witty and charming talk show host.

Currently his production house is all geared up for the release of their upcoming movie, ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ and early next year Karan Johar will bring forth his next directorial, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.