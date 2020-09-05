Thrust on promotion of sports at local level in Jaipur Rural

Jaipur, Sep 5 (IANS) Committed to the goal of healthy India which goes along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Fit India Movement’, 17 mini stadia, 20 gymnasiums and three multi-purpose halls have been prepared for the development of sporting talent in the Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha constituency at a cost of Rs 26 crore.

“I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this work,” former Union Minister and Jaipur Rural MP Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said.

Two mini stadia have been made ready in Baansoor, three each in Kotputli and Viratnagar, two each in Shahpura, Amer, Jamvaramgarh and Jhotwara and one in Phulera. Gymnasiums have been made in 20 places by identifying locations from where sports talents are likely to emerge, Rathore added.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Joint Inspection Team are taking stock of the work.

Rathore said all the 17 mini stadia have been built keeping in mind the local expectations for better health of youth, encouraging them for sports and to fulfill the Prime Minister’s dream by promoting sports at the local level.

These include various facilities like racing track, football ground, cricket pitch, volleyball court, kho-kho court, kabaddi court, zig-zag trek as well as high mast light for night-time play.

Stands have been built for the seating of players and spectators while facilities for the players like changing room, toilet, stage etc. have also been provided.

Similarly, facilities for various indoor games, including wrestling and table tennis, have been provided in the multi-purpose halls.

Apart from this, 46 open gyms have also been constructed in various villages and wards of the Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha constituency for the common people.

–IANS

arc/khz