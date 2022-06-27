The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre has forecast thunderstorms and lightning in Tamil Nadu and parts of Puducherry on Monday.

Light to moderate rains are expected in many parts of Tamil Nadu in the coming two days and fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till Tuesday.

Chennai and surrounding areas had received moderate to heavy rains during the past few days and the state water works department has already commenced maintenance of canals to prevent water logging.

Light to medium rains is likely in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikkal.

The weather department said that strong wind with a speed of 40-50 km/ hour is expected over the Camorin area, Gulf of Mannar, South Tamil Nadu coast, and Southwest Bay of Bengal.

The weatherman have informed that fishermen must not venture into the sea in these areas till Tuesday taking into account the possibility of wind, rains and thunderstorms, and lighting.

The Meteorology department stated that the southwest monsoon was vigorous over the Tamil Nadu division on June 16 and normal from June 17 to June 22.

Notably, several parts of Tamil Nadu have received moderate to heavy rains during the past week with heavy rains lashing several places.

