INDIA

Thunderstorms hits parts of Hyderabad, adjoining districts

NewsWire
0
0

Thunderstorms hit parts of Hyderabad and neighbouring districts in Telangana on Friday.

Isolated places also witnessed hailstorms.

Several parts of Hyderabad and outskirts received moderate rains since early morning. Citizens woke up to thunderstorms and lightning.

Downpour inundated some low-lying areas. Water accumulation on few roads affected the movement of traffic

Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Nagarkurnool and Narayanpet districts received light to moderate rain/thunderstorm and hail accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, said Hyderabad Meteorological Centre.

The heavy rains provided relief to people from sweltering heat. Hyderabad and other parts of the state had recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degree Celsius on Thursday. The weather had changed since Thursday morning. A few areas had received the rains on Thursday night.

Northern parts of Hyderabad received rainfall with thunderstorms on Friday morning. Areas like Khairatabad, Gachibowli, Jubilee hills, Tank Bund, Himayath Nagar, Osmania University, Basheerbagh, Secunderabad Begumpet, Rasoolpura, Karkhana, Panjagutta, Ameerpet, Sanathnagar, Moosapet, Balanagar, Chintal, Jeedimetla, Malkajgiri, ECIL and Neredmet saw the unexpected rains.

According to the met office, parts of Hyderabad and neighbouring districts received one centimeter to three centimeter rainfall.

It has forecast more rains with thunderstorms in parts of Telangana over the next three days.

20230414-132803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Karan Pahwa on how tough it was to shoot in a...

    ‘Thalapathy’ shoot: When Kamal helped Rajini outsmart Mani Ratnam!

    Shivpal upset with Akhilesh, refers to Ramayana and Mahabharat

    Private chopper makes emergency landing in TN’s Erode