The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh while heavy showers are likely at isolated places over western and eastern parts of the state from Thursday, an official said.

Thunderstorms with lightning were likely in more than 40 districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Pratapgarh, Jaunpur, Gorakhpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Agra and adjoining areas.

According to the Met office, rainfall in the state will continue till July 15.

Moderate to heavy spells of rain/thundershowers were likely in Lucknow.

The maximum and minimum temperatures were likely to hover around 33- and 27-degrees Celsius mark, respectively.

The Met department has issued an orange alert for Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharth Nagar and adjoining areas. Orange alert is for rainfall range between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm in a day.

According to the IMD, heavy rain was likely over Deoria, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Ayodhya, Hathras, Kasganj, Etah, Mainpuri and adjoining areas.

Meanwhile, a 52-year-old woman was killed in a rain-related incident as heavy showers continued to drench parts of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, officials said.

Sarla Devi died after the roof of her home collapsed in the Kota village of Saharanpur’s Nagla area.

2023071238298

