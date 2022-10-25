Singer, TV, and film actress Tia Bajpai is all set for her next project ‘The Secret Dimension’ which is based on the life of an ambitious girl, who goes to any extent to achieve her dreams but in the process, she realises that there are many aspects of life that need to be explored.

Tia connects well with her character, as she mentions:” It’s the journey of a girl who dares to dream big despite limited resources. You will see bits and pieces of myself in the film as well.”

Tia, who made her film debut with Vikram Bhatt’s ‘Haunted – 3D’ has been part of several movies including ‘1920: Evil Returns’, ‘Hate Story 4’ and was also seen on TV shows like ‘Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann’ in which she played the lead role and many others.

The actress hails from Lucknow and in the movie as well she is playing the character, who belongs to the same city.

Produced by Maximum Risk Entertainment, the film is shot in 12 countries.

“It’s about every person who dreams about the impossible, goes through hell to achieve it, but then realises that there’s way more to life than just one thing, only those who dare can find the key to the secret dimension,” she adds.

Tia is going to sing all her songs in the film. While sharing more about it, she tells IANS: “I am singing all my songs in the film, it’s a musical film. It has 11 songs in it written and performed by me. The music is done by Arian Romal who is based in Europe. It’s difficult to put the music in a genre because it’s a mix of English and Hindi songs. But I can assure you one thing, it’s a complete album and each and every song will be loved by people.”

What makes the movie close and special to her, Tia replies: “Every film I’ve done has been special to me. ‘The Secret Dimension’ holds a special place in my heart because it’s a visual album film, and I am playing myself, that’s where it’s different from the other films I’ve done. Also, every emotion is described through songs.”

On sharing the shooting experience in European countries with the Denmark-based film director Omid Romal, the ‘Ssshhhh… Phir Koi Hai’ actress praises him for the way he showed his respect towards India and she elaborates: “It was fun, they were extremely respectful about our country and culture. They researched everything about India and me before starting the film.”

“I really appreciate the fact that they made it a point to respect the religious values of our people. I loved how organised they were, since there was a lot of costume change and travelling required for this film.”

“Each scene had its own file, with locations, costumes, and makeup. What all to be shot, they even had timing fixed for every scene. We also did a lot of rehearsals and reading before starting the film so everything was well-planned,” she concludes.

‘The Secret Dimension’ is all about the journey of an individual, who tries to do something different and unusual to make his/her life special. It is all set to release in 2023.

