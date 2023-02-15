WORLD

Tibet plans 1,300 rural revitalisation projects

China’s Tibet Autonomous Region plans to implement 1,337 rural revitalisation projects in 2023, with an estimated investment of 14.67 billion yuan (about 2.15 billion US dollars), local authorities said.

The construction of 84 projects has already started, while a total of 809 projects have completed preliminary work and entered the bidding process, according to an agricultural and pastoral work meeting of the autonomous region in southwest China, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The projects aim to promote the development of an array of fields in rural areas, such as high-standard farmland and featured agriculture and animal husbandry industries.

All of the projects will commence before the end of May, said Jiang Hua, deputy director of Tibet’s rural revitalization bureau, who also encouraged various prefectures and cities to strengthen the management of the projects and funds.

After years of efforts, rural residents in Tibet have seen improved livelihood. In 2021, the per capita disposable income of rural residents in the region reached 16,935 yuan, 2.97 times the income recorded in 2012.

