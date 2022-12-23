LIFESTYLEWORLD

China’s Tibet Autonomous Region will strive to build three cities, including the regional capital Lhasa, into waste-free cities by 2025, according to regional authorities.

Lhasa, Xigaze, and Shannan of this southwestern region are included in a national drive to build around 100 waste-free cities in the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), which is led by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment and 17 other ministerial-level bodies, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Waste-free cities aim to achieve minimum production, optimised utilisation, and safe disposal of municipal solid waste.

A relevant work programme recently issued by the regional government of Tibet puts forward multiple waste-free tasks for the three cities, including promoting green agricultural production, building green mines, and enhancing the comprehensive utilization of industrial solid waste.

China started piloting waste-free cities in 2019.

