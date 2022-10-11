INDIA

Tibetan administration condoles demise of Mulayam Singh

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on Tuesday wrote to the bereaved family of the late Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav to extend condolences.

The former Defence Minister and three-time Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister breathed his last on Monday after prolonged illness.

In a letter by officiating CTA President Gyari Dolma addressed to Akhilesh Yadav, son of the deceased, she writes: “On behalf of the Central Tibetan Administration and the Tibetan people, I extend our deepest condolences on the passing of your beloved father, Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav-ji.”

The letter expresses gratitude to Mulayam Singh for supporting Tibet’s cause and advocating for Tibet in the Indian Parliament.

“Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav-ji was both a distinguished statesman of India and a friend of the Tibetan people. We remain eternally grateful for his support for the Tibet cause. Once again, please accept our deepest condolences and prayers,” the letter concludes.

