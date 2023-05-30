INDIA

Tibetan filmmaker Wangmo wins top prize at international film festival

NewsWire
0
0

Tibetan filmmaker Tsering Wangmo, born and raised in India, has won top honors at the eighth juried competition of the ‘Cinema at Citygarden’ programme.

Organised by Cinema St. Louis (CSL) and funded by the Gateway Foundation, the programme recognises local filmmakers who skillfully incorporate nature into their short films.

Wangmo’s film Boundaries, won the first prize and prize money of $1,500.

Anthropology student at Washington University in St. Louis, Wangmo’s films have delved into profound themes such as exile, refugees, statelessness, belongingness, memory, identity, and the generational trauma resulting from war and displacement, says Tibetan news portal Phayul.

Born in India to Tibetan refugee parents, her personal experiences and background have greatly influenced her filmmaking through themes like family separation, displacement, and political subjugation.

She is an alumna of NYU’s documentary film production program. She also studied journalism at Madras Christian College and mass communication at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) before pursuing a course in documentary filmmaking in New York.

Her previous projects, including Tibet’s ‘Nomad in Exile’ (2018), ‘Looking Back in Exile’ (2018), ‘Horse’ (2019), ‘Conversation with My Mother’ (2019), ‘In the Mountains’ (2020), and her award-winning film ‘Boundaries’ (2023), explore the complex questions faced by the Tibetan diaspora in exile.

Jessica Pierce, one of this year’s jurors, said, “Many of this year’s submissions spoke to the heart of Cinema at Citygarden, but the winners stood out with their clever meditations on nature, humanity, and whatever it is that lies in between.”

Wangmo has earlier won three awards at My Hero International Film Festival (MHIFF), including the prestigious 2019 Eva Haller Women Transforming Media (WTM) Award in the student division of MHIFF.

20230530-095004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bihar migrants row: Delhi HC grants pre-arrest bail to UP BJP...

    Tributes paid to ‘Saint of Santoor’ Pt. Bhajan Sopori

    Placed under house arrest, claims Mehbooba Mufti

    Psychological drama ‘Qala’ to release on Dec 1