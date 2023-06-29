INDIA

Tibetan MPs ask European Parliament to adopt resolutions on Tibet

A visiting delegation of the Tibetan parliament-in-exile has appealed to the Members of the European Parliament (MEP) to raise the issue of the Tibet-China conflict in the European Parliament and to adopt resolutions on Tibet.

The MPs reiterated the need of appointing a special coordinator for the Tibet issue in the European Union (EU), Tibetan parliament secretariat based here said in a statement.

The Tibetan parliamentary delegation comprising Khenpo Jamphal Tenzin, Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen and Dorjee Tseten commenced their official visit to Europe beginning with Belgium on Wednesday.

The delegates called upon MEP Tomas Zdechovsky from the Czech Republic and apprised him of the situation of human rights and religious freedom in Tibet.

The MEP was also briefed on the historical status of Tibet’s independence and on the middle-way policy of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

Zdechovsky affirmed his support for the Tibetan freedom movement and assured doing his best to garner support from other relevant governments as well.

The Tibetan delegates also visited an exhibition on the environment organised by one of the MEPs where they presented some Tibet-related documents and books.

The delegation will continue their Tibet advocacy in Belgium until July 2.

