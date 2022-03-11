INDIA

Tibetan Uprising Day 2022 rallies in Canada, Europe, US

The International Campaign for Tibet joined Tibetans and Tibet supporters at rallies and events around the world on Tibetan Uprising Day 2022.

The day marks the anniversary of the March 10, 1959 against China’s rule in Tibet. Chinese forces eventually crushed the uprising and forced the Dalai Lama into exile.

Today, under China’s brutal occupation, Tibet is now the least free country on Earth, in a tie with South Sudan and Syria, according to the watchdog group Freedom House.

A rally was also held in Vancouver at the Vancouver Art Gallery (VAG), at the South Plaza.

It was followed by March for Rights from VAG to the Consulate of the People’s Republic of China.

There was also a protest at the Consulate of the People’s Republic of China.

