Tic severity in teenagers linked to social media use: Study

Extensive social media use among teenagers and young adults during the Covid-19 pandemic may be linked to an increase in tic severity, according to a small study.

Tics are sudden, uncontrollable movements and sounds often prompted by an irresistible urge to produce them.

They are the defining feature of chronic tic disorders, including Tourette syndrome, which is a neurodevelopmental disorder that begins in childhood.

Researchers from University of Florida found a significant correlation between an increase in tic severity and reduced quality of life with increased social media use during the Covid pandemic.

Study participants who reported no increase in social media showed less tic frequency during Covid compared to those who reported increased social media use.

“Our results have begun to shed light on the impact that the Covid pandemic and increased social media use may be having on teenagers and young adults with tic disorders,” said Jessica Frey, MD, at the University of Florida.

However, the researchers did not find a link between social media use and how often a person had tics either at the time of the survey or since the start of the pandemic.

The study involved 20 teenagers and young adults aged 11-21 who were experiencing tics.

Participants completed a survey which examined time spent on social media, how often they experienced tics, the severity of those tics, and overall quality of life.

Of the group studied, 65 per cent of the participants reported using social media an average of six hours per day, with 90 per cent of the participants reporting they used social media more during the pandemic than previously.

In addition, the survey showed that 85 per cent indicated their tic frequencies worsened during the pandemic, and 50 per cent noted that social media had negatively impacted their tics.

Participants also ranked their quality of life on a scale of zero being excellent and six being their worst week ever, with three meaning no change. Those who increased their social media use reported scores of 2.5, while those who reported low use of social media had scores of 1.5.

However Frey said: “More research is needed to better identify the exact stressors that are leading to more severe tics so we can work to reduce stressors for those who are experiencing them.”

The findings will be presented at the American Academy of Neurology’s 73rd Annual Meeting to be held in April.

