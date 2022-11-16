INDIA

Tickets are not sold in AAP: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said tickets are not sold in the AAP, and demanded an unbaised inquiry into the arrest of three party workers for allegedly selling MCD ticket.

Earlier in the morning, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the Delhi Government arrested three persons —

Om Singh, reportedly brother-in-law of AAP MLA Tripathi, and his associates Shiv Shankar Pandey alias Vishal Pandey, PA of Tripathi, and Prince Raghuvanshi — for allegedly selling MCD ticket for Kamla Nagar Ward (No 69) for Rs 90 lakh.

Responding to this, Sisodia told mediapersons, “The BJP knows that that they are loosing the election in Delhi and the Aam Aadmi Party is winning the civic body polls. In such a situation, it is obvious that there is a lot of demand for AAP’s tickets.”

“Even if someone is paying money for a ticket and someone else is taking it, tickets are not sold in AAP. This is what this sequence of events has proven. Someone paid money and someone took it as well, but no tickets were actually sold,” the deputy chief minister said.

He further added that such incidents establish that the tickets are not sold in the AAP. The party has passed this test that even after the money, tickets are not being given.

Calling for a fair investigation into the matter, he said: “If someone says that he will get a ticket by paying money, don’t believe it at all. Today’s incident is the proof that money does not buy ticket in the AAP.

