Tickets for Day 4 and Day 5 of D/N Test to be refunded: CAB

Kolkata, Nov 25 (IANS) The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Monday announced that it has started the process to refund tickets of Day 4 and Day 5 of the recently concluded day-night Test match between India and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens. In what was India’s first ever Test match with the pink ball, they defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs.

The match got over in the early hours of the first session on Day 3 on Sunday. “The process of refunding the amounts for Day 4 and Day 5 tickets has started. Messages would be sent to all online transactors who have booked only for these two days,” said the CAB in a statement.

“Today, the CAB is closed for a day after successfully organising the first Day and Night Test on Indian soil. Once we reopen, we would work out a mechanism for refund of tickets sold offline as well.

The CAB said that it is making an exception to the general rule in a Test match that there would be no refund if a ball is bowled.

“It is our moral duty to refund amounts of the tickets for the last two days where no game is being played at all. The rule that there is no refund if a ball has been bowled in the match would not be applicable for this match for the specific days where no game took place. This is more so because the tickets were sold on daily basis and not as season tickets in order to bring in more crowds,” it said.

All three days of the Test saw sold out attendances and the CAB said that it is “thankful to the spectators for turning up in huge numbers on each of the days.”

–IANS

